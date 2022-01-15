After an Israeli raid, a US lawmaker expresses his condolences for the death of an elderly Palestinian.

After an Israeli raid, a US lawmaker expresses condolences for the death of an elderly Palestinian.

Omar Abdulmajeed Asaad, 80, has been labeled “another victim” of Israel’s “cruel occupation,” according to a Democratic congresswoman.

NEW YORK

Betty McCollum, a Minnesota congresswoman, expressed her condolences on Friday for the death of an elderly Palestinian-American detained by Israel during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

“This week, Omar Abdulmajeed Asaad, an 80-year-old Palestinian-American living in the West Bank, was dragged from his car by Israeli soldiers, beaten, and left to die on the side of the road.

My heartfelt condolences go out to Mr.

The family of Asaad.

“He is now yet another victim of this heinous occupation,” the Democrat tweeted.

Omar Abdulmajeed Asaad, an 80-year-old Palestinian-American who lives in the West Bank, was pulled from his car, beaten by Israeli soldiers, and left to die on the side of the road this week.

My heartfelt condolences go out to Mr.

Family of Asaad

He has now become yet another victim of this heinous occupation.

On Wednesday, Fuad Fattoum, the head of the municipal council in Jaljulia, told Anadolu Agency that Asaad, a villager, died after being held and assaulted by the Israeli army.

Soldiers stormed the village, he said, and beat and handcuffed Asaad.

Soldiers left the elderly man lying on the ground inside a construction site, where he died.

The US contacted Asaad’s family to express condolences and demanded answers from Tel Aviv about the murder, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Israel has launched an investigation into the matter.