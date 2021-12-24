After an Omicron travel ban mix-up, we were DEPORTED from our £15k dream vacation with our baby.

Due to a misunderstanding over the Omicron travel ban, a British family was detained and then deported while on a £15,000 dream vacation.

Steve Goode, 31, and Charlotte, 29, from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, claim that “rude and disrespectful” authorities in Tahiti, French Polynesia, turned their dream vacation into a “nightmare.”

The business owners were taken aback when they arrived on December 20 and were told they would be deported right away, despite the fact that both the UK and French government websites stated that British citizens were permitted to visit French overseas territories.

After landing in an island paradise with their baby daughter Penelope, who has health issues, the family was told by immigration officials that “you are not welcome.”

After passing through passport control, Steve claims his family was held in a small room with no air conditioning for nearly six hours and “refused food.”

It came after French President Emmanuel Macron’s government banned British citizens from visiting France in an effort to combat the spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

However, according to Steve, authorities in Paris made no mention of French overseas territories, and the airlines assured them that the trip would proceed.

“We completed an ETIS visa document and met all of the entry requirements,” he told Infosurhoy.

“According to the documents, the French had granted us permission to enter the country.

“We handed over our passports when we landed, and they immediately stood up and said, ‘You’re not to be here, you’re not allowed here.’

“They escorted us into an immigration room and repeatedly told us, ‘British travellers are not allowed or welcome in France or French territories.'”

“I said, ‘I’m looking at your website right now and it says we are,'” she said.

On December 17, the family flew from London to Los Angeles for 11 hours before flying to Tahiti three days later for another nine hours.

According to Steve, the airlines and their hotel on the South Pacific island had no idea that UK citizens were prohibited from flying there.

The British were also granted visas by French authorities after passing the required vaccine and Covid tests.

“They were so rude to us about us being British, and it became very clear that they didn’t care that we had a six-month-old child,” he explained.

They kept telling us that if we left the room, we’d be breaking the law and going to jail.

According to Steve, French authorities attempted to deport the family to the United States without completing the necessary Covid tests before flying.

The 31-year-old claims that his sick daughter, Penelope, began vomiting and diarrhoea after the…

