After an optician visit, a Glasgow mother thanks hero doctors after a 10cm brain tumor was discovered.

After a visit to the optician, a Glasgow mother thanks hero doctors for discovering a 10cm brain tumor.

When Lisa Dumbiotis, 38, went to the optician because she was seeing flashing lights, having bad migraines, and feeling pressure in her head, she ended up needing major surgery.

Lisa Dumbiotis was rushed into surgery just three days after doctors discovered a 10cm tumor on her brain. Surgeons worked for a grueling 10-hours to remove the mass.

When she went to see the optician on September 25, 2021, the 38-year-old was seeing flashing lights, having bad migraines, and feeling pressure in her head, according to the Daily Record.

Following tests, the single mother was directed to A&E at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she received a CT and MRI scan.

On Lisa’s left parietal lobe, the results revealed a 10cm meningioma, a slow-growing tumor that develops from the membranes that surround the brain and spinal chord.

The days that followed were a “whirlwind,” as Lisa learned she would need major surgery and had to inform her family that she might need more treatment if surgeons were unable to remove the tumor.

“It was a terrifying, terrifying time,” she told the Record.

“I honestly expected the worst.

I was 19 when my grandfather died of brain cancer, so I was thinking, ‘Oh, here we go.’

“When you’re alone, there’s a lot of time to overthink things, so I was trying hard not to Google things.”

“It was awful, but the surgeon and nurses made everything better.”

“Before the operation, they must come around and inform you of all the risks.”

They must ensure that you are aware of all of the details, and you must sign consent forms.

“This is really happening,” I thought at the time.

Lisa was told that if the tumor could not be completely removed, she might need radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

Thankfully, surgeons were able to remove the entire mass, and tests revealed that it was benign.

Lisa described her relief as “amazing,” and she credits doctors with giving her “her life back.”

