After an SUV collided with a wall, a bakery in Pittsburgh remained open.

The glaringly empty paczki shelf inside and the pile of bricks along the back wall were the only obvious signs that this was not a regular Saturday morning at Oakmont Bakery.

This is what luck looks like less than 12 hours after an SUV slammed into the bakery’s kitchen wall, inches from a dozen bakers.

Three bakers were trapped under equipment after a brick wall caved in, ceiling tiles collapsed, and a giant metal proofing cabinet was launched a dozen feet into the ovens.

They were freed in a matter of seconds.

Nobody was hurt.

According to Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Flanick, the driver also got out of the SUV on his own, but was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Before slamming into the bakery, the vehicle appeared to have driven through the nearby Walgreens parking lot.

“It would be a gift from God if no one was hurt,” Mr.

According to Flanick,

He arrived at the scene at 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, after dispatch reported explosions on the roof and a partial collapse of the structure.

“They updated it moments later and said there were still people trapped in the vehicle and it was still on fire,” he explained.

However, Mr.

When Flanick and his backup fire departments arrived on the scene, they found an empty car with all employees accounted for, no fire, no explosion, and no collapse.

He explained, “Luck was on their side.”

Marc Serrao, the owner of Oakmont Bakery, had just fallen asleep when he received a call from his bakery manager, who said the roof had collapsed and then hung up.

(Mr.)

Following that, Serrao’s phone began to ring.

Alarms in case of fire.

Texts from the company that makes the equipment.

He made a hasty trip to the shop.

Mr. was speaking with the cops when he was assaulted.

Serrao played a video of the impact from inside the bakery.

He was taken aback by how close his employees had been and how quickly they had sprung into action, rescuing those who had become trapped by heavy metal.

When the bakers started clearing the debris, he was stunned once more.

“Every single one of them…”

