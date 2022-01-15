After an underwater volcano erupted near Tonga, a tsunami warning was issued for the coasts of Washington, Oregon, and Alaska.

After an underwater volcano erupted near Tonga, a tsunami warning was issued for Washington, Oregon, and Alaska.

There have also been warnings issued for the island nation, New Zealand’s North Island, and British Columbia, Canada.

“We have seen the wave moving through Hawaiian Island,” said Dave Snider, Tsunami Warning Coordinator at the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska.

The one-to-two-foot-high wave is expected to hit the California coast between 7 and 7.30 a.m. PT.

“We don’t have a very good forecast because this event is based on a volcano rather than an earthquake,” Snider continued.

“Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore,” according to New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency.

Following the eruption, it said its weather stations saw “a pressure surge” on Saturday evening.

It was a “very significant” eruption, according to Emily Lane of New Zealand’s National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, who spoke to the New Zealand Science Media Centre.

“The eruption’s shock wave is clearly visible in satellite imagery, and reports of the eruption being heard as far away as New Zealand,” she said.

“The tsunami generated by the eruption has reached a length of over 2,500 kilometers, as measured by gauges across the entire island of Aotearoa.”

Tsunamis caused by volcanoes, according to Lane, are far less common than tsunamis caused by underwater earthquakes.

The eruption was so large that it could be seen from space yesterday, and it triggered a terrifying tsunami.

After the “violent” eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, 2.7-foot waves swept through the streets of the Pacific nation, forcing locals to flee to higher ground.

Officials say the eruption was so powerful that it was heard as “loud thunder sounds” more than 500 miles away in Fiji.

The massive eruption, which lasted at least eight minutes and sent plumes of gas, ash, and smoke hundreds of miles into the air, was captured on terrifying satellite images from space.

A tsunami warning was issued for all of Tonga, according to the Tonga Meteorological Services, because the island’s capital is only 65 kilometers north of the volcano.

