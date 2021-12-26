After animal cruelty incidents, the Princes Islands lost their famous horse-drawn carriages.

The horses are currently in limbo, and their fate is still up in the air after the tourist attraction was shut down due to animal rights violations.

The Princes Islands are famous for their horse-drawn carriages, which were the main mode of transportation in the small archipelago off the coast of Istanbul until just a few years ago.

The tradition gave the car-free cluster of nine islands in the Marmara Sea their distinct culture: a leisurely pace of life in a picturesque landscape where carriage driving was a respected profession and horses were revered.

Around 1,700 horses were employed on the islands in 2019.

There are only about 100 left now.

Hundreds of horses and carriages were purchased by opportunists who employed low-paid seasonal workers to drive them by the time the archipelago became a popular tourist destination in the 2000s.

According to animal rights activists, this severed the relationship between horse and driver in what had become a low-margin business operation, with the profit-driven approach leading to many horses being mistreated and overworked, and often dying.

While islanders and activists raised concerns, the cruelty continued year after year until it reached a breaking point in December 2019.

Everything changed when a severe outbreak of Glanders disease, a contagious and often fatal illness that primarily affects horses.

In just one night, a total of 155 infected horses were killed and buried.

“When we saw the holes they’d dug up to bury them, we couldn’t believe our eyes; they were massive.”

Sevil Baştürk, an islander and animal rights activist, said, “We knew then that this was a turning point.”

The remaining horses were immediately barred from working and placed in quarantine for months, with no access to the outdoors.

The inactivity, according to Asli Demir, a horse enthusiast and activist, is crippling.

“They started getting sick, their legs swelled, their intestines knotted, and they were injuring each other with spasmodic kicking,” she explained.

Activists and island residents were outraged, and demanded that the horses be freed.

During their time in quarantine, however, nearly 700 people died as a result of inactivity and neglect.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality announced the end of the horse and carriage service in February, citing pressure from protesters and a lack of clarity about what to do with the horses.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

