After appearing on the show in January, an actor from ‘Bob’s Burgers’ was banned from the show.

According to multiple reports, actor Jay Johnston, who plays Jimmy Pesto on Fox’s animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” has been “banned” from the show.

The ban is the result of Johnston’s alleged involvement in the Captiol riot in January.

The Daily Beast was the first to report on the date, which was set for June 6, 2021.

The cast and crew, as well as Fox, were not looking to make a “big deal” out of the current ban, according to the report.

Since the riot in January, Johnston has not been invited back to appear on the show.

6 and there are no plans for his character to appear in the near future, according to Deadline’s sources.

Jimmy Pesto, played by Johnston, appeared in 43 episodes over the course of the show’s 12 seasons.

Johnston’s participation in the Capitol riot has not been officially confirmed, and he has not been arrested or charged for any of his actions that day.

However, internet sleuths and others who have worked with Johnston identified him as a man wanted by the FBI for questioning, who was photographed at the riot wearing a camouflage face mask.