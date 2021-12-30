After Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s death at the age of 90, a tearful crowd pays their respects to the anti-apartheid hero.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s body lies in state after his death at the age of 90, as tearful crowds pay their respects to the anti-apartheid hero.

Today, a large crowd gathered outside St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town to pay their respects to anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu.

Emotional well-wishers descended in droves on the South African city after the archbishop, affectionately known as “Tata,” died last Sunday at the age of 90.

On Thursday and Friday, his body will lie in state to allow as many people as possible to say their final goodbyes.

It comes ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected tribute at a mass funeral service on Saturday.

Tutu will be cremated and his ashes will be interred behind the cathedral pulpit where he often preached against racial injustice. He requested the cheapest coffin and did not want a lavish funeral.

South Africa is commemorating Tutu’s death with a week of national mourning, with the country’s multicolored flag flying at half-mast and ceremonies held every day until his funeral.

Thousands of South Africans flocked to the cathedral today to pay their final respects.

Many people were said to be in tears as comparisons were made to the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela in 2013.

One of the first attendees expressed admiration for the 90-year-old.

“I am basically just here to pay my respects,” said Randall Ortel, a medical doctor.

“He is without a doubt one of my role models, and I aspire to emulate what he has accomplished in his life,” says the student.

Amanda Mbikwana, for example, said she had arrived with her mother and nephews as early as 5 a.m. to ensure that her family could spend time with him.

“We are here today in a free country to honor Tata’s work, to celebrate his life, and to support (his wife) Mama Leah and the family.”

Others in South Africa referred to him as a “rock star” as they watched tributes from celebrities all over the world.

The church held a private service for the family, including his widow Leah, before opening to the public.

According to Tutu’s successor, Thabo Makgoba, the coffin was opened so that the family could see the body and sing Tutu’s favorite hymn.

Tutu was ordained as an Anglican priest in 1961 and served as the first Black Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg in 1985, and a memorial service was held at St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg.

In Pretoria, the capital, an interfaith prayer service was also held.

Tutu was the first Black Anglican Archbishop of both Cape Town and Johannesburg, having been born in Klerksdorp, Transvaal, South Africa, in 1931.

