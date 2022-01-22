After arriving at a five-star hotel, a couple is devastated to discover it isn’t what they expected.

Couple is distraught after arriving at a five-star hotel only to discover it isn’t what they expected.

A COUPLE was devastated when they arrived at what they assumed would be a luxury hotel only to discover it wasn’t what they expected.

Sebastian Alexander, 33, described his trip to Costa Rica as a “holiday from hell” when he and his wife Amy arrived at their Airbnb hotel to find it had been abandoned nearly two years prior.

Over New Year’s Eve, the married couple had spent over £1,000 on a 10-day stay at Hotel Casa Blanca in Tamarindo.

When they arrived at the hotel at the end of December, however, it was deserted and fenced in.

Sebastian claims he was instead confronted by a bleak, abandoned property, despite the Airbnb listing promising blue skies and a palm tree-lined beach.

The couple contacted Airbnb but received no response for five days, by which time they had already spent £2,000 on alternative lodging.

“It was a nightmare,” Sebastian, from Hertfordshire, said.

It had been one of those dreadful vacations.

“When we arrived, it was completely boarded up.

With the fences up and no foliage outside, it appeared to be in pretty bad shape.

It had simply been abandoned.

“It felt like I was in a prison camp.”

It had been gutted, so you couldn’t get in.

“Every single property was fully booked when we looked on [other websites].”

For the New Year in Costa Rica, Tamarindo is the place to be.

“The only other option was to stay at [a large chain hotel]for £4,700 per night.”

That was insane.

“We travel a lot, and this is what we do.”

It’s been two years since we planned a three-week vacation in Costa Rica.

“I don’t think I’ll ever use Airbnb again after this.”

Airbnb advertised a stylish and well-kept hotel near excellent surfing beaches on its website.

When they were dropped off outside the ‘luxury hotel,’ the couple couldn’t believe their eyes.

“The driver said, ‘right, we’re here,’ and the only way we found it was by looking at the photos and asking the guys next door,” Sebastian explained.

We had just collapsed and were sitting in the bar next door.

“We arrived at the boarded-up location around 2 p.m. and thought to ourselves,’s**t, it’s going to get dark in the next two hours.’

Something needed to be sorted out.

“We were sitting on the beach, and Costa Rica has crocodiles.”

‘Be careful – crocodiles’ is written on large signs all over the place.

“Fortunately, the bartender next door came to our rescue.

His wife worked at a hotel a little further up the road…

