After assaulting a woman and two boys in Central Pennsylvania, a man killed a pet guinea pig.

The York Dispatch, Pennsylvania, by Harper Ho

(National Public Radio)

After assaulting two boys and their mother in a drunken rage, police say a York County man tortured guinea pigs, killing one.

Around 4:50 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched.

A disturbance was reported at an apartment in the first block of West Howard Street in Red Lion on Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, Robert Wesley Shank II, 28, had been drinking since 11 a.m. and became violent for no apparent reason.

Shank was heavily inebriated, smelled like alcohol, and couldn’t explain why his knuckles were bloody, according to police.

He’s accused of assaulting a woman in her apartment and refusing to leave.

When the woman’s young sons intervened, he fought them, according to police.

According to charging documents, Shank punched one of the boys in the face and pulled the hair of the other before the fight ended.

As Shank walked away from the apartment, the three victims “heard the guinea pigs scream.”

According to police, he had taken the animals and was stumbling around in the middle of West Howard Street for about 10 minutes.

According to police, Shank violently shook the guinea pigs, whipped them around several times, and shoved them into the snow.

According to police, one of the guinea pigs died as a result of the animal’s abuse and torture.

After the woman locked him out, he tried to break into the house.

According to charging documents, he punched the front and back glass sliding doors.

A dead guinea pig was discovered in the snow at the back of the house, along with an empty bottle of Calico Jack liquor.

Shank is accused of felony aggravated animal cruelty, burglary, and criminal trespass, as well as misdemeanors of simple assault and summary offenses of harassment and disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned in front of District Judge Richard T Thomas on Monday.

His bond is set at (dollar)25,000.

In January, there will be a preliminary hearing.

