After asymptomatic patients were told they only needed to isolate for 5 days, the CDC may change Covid quarantine rules AGAIN, according to Fauci.

After asymptomatic patients were told they only had to isolate for 5 days, the CDC may change Covid quarantine rules AGAIN, according to Fauci.

Only a week after asymptomatic Americans were told they only needed to stay inside for five days, CDC Director Anthony Fauci announced that the CDC may change the Covid quarantine rules once more.

The CDC announced last Monday that people with asymptomatic Covid could reduce their quarantine time from 10 to five days, but Fauci says the decision is being reconsidered.

Fauci was asked about the backlash surrounding the CDC’s decision to allow asymptomatic people to go out wearing a mask after just five days by George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

“You’re right, there has been some concern as to why we don’t ask people to get tested during that five-day period.”

On ABC News, Fauci stated, “That is something that is currently under consideration.”

“The CDC is well aware that there has been some opposition to this.”

Looking at it again, testing could be a part of it,” he added.

“I believe we’ll hear more from the CDC about that in the next day or so.”

While there are some cases of Covid among vaccinated people, they are uncommon.

If a breakthrough case occurs, victims are unlikely to be hospitalized with severe or fatal symptoms from the virus.

According to health officials, the Omicron variant is more infectious and could result in more outbreaks.

However, by giving all vaccinated Americans a booster shot, the spread of the disease can be stopped.

Infection with the Omicron variant is expected to cause severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Current vaccines are expected to protect against this.

Vaccines against other variants, such as Delta, have proven to be effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Studies have also shown that vaccine side effects are extremely rare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are the source for this information.

The CDC reduced the quarantine period for those who have no symptoms last month, but Americans must still stay in quarantine for the full ten days if they show symptoms.

It’s not the first time the CDC has changed its mind about how long a person should be quarantined.

The officially mandated quarantine period has been reduced from 14 days to 10, and now to five days without the need for a test.

The guidance, released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is in line with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms appear.

A recent uptick in Covid cases, fueled by the omicron variant, also influenced the decision.

According to preliminary research, omicron may cause milder illnesses than previous coronavirus strains.

