After attempting to break into cars, a woman was caught having sex with a man in public on a grass verge outside her home.

A RUDE woman has appeared in court after being caught having SEX in public with a man on a grass verge outside of a house.

A witness saw boozed-up Corallena Loveridge, 31, in the throes of passion and called the cops, fearing she was the victim of a sexual assault.

When the cops arrived, they had to separate the infatuated couple.

The pair had been trying car doors while walking down Otterburn Road in Blackburn, Lancashire, before copulating on the grass, according to Blackburn Magistrates Court.

The male involved had already been dealt with for outraging public decency and theft from a motor vehicle, according to prosecutor Peter Kelly.

On March 3, last year, a man saw the couple attempting to open car doors and called the police, he said.

Shortly after, the female witness looked out the window and saw the couple having sexual relations across the street from her home on a grassy area.

“At first, she was concerned for the woman’s safety, but it became clear that she was a willing participant,” he said.

“When officers arrived, they had to disperse the crowd, and it was clear the defendant was heavily intoxicated,” the officers said.

When questioned by cops, Loveridge stated that she had consumed a combination of alcohol and drugs.

She expressed regret and embarrassment over what had occurred, admitting that she would have been shocked as well if she had been a witness.

Loveridge, who is now expecting a child, pleaded guilty to public indecency, vehicle interference, and failing to follow post-sentence supervision.

“In recent weeks she has been cooperating with her offender manager, has re-engaged with drug and alcohol services, and is back on a script,” defending attorney Gareth Price told the court.

“She is making every effort to get her affairs in order.”

She received a 12-month community order as well as an eight-week curfew between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

She was also fined £80 for failing to comply with post-sentence supervision and was ordered to pay £50 compensation for the distress caused to the female witness, as well as a £95 victim surcharge and a £95 victim surcharge.

Loveridge appeared in the same court in 2019 for an incident in which she flashed her breasts in the A&E department at Royal Blackburn Hospital.