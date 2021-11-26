After baby clinics were closed due to Covid, mum uses scales in MandS to size up her new son.

A MUM devised an ingenious way to weigh her newborn son: she placed him on a set of Mandamp;S fruit and vegetable scales.

Since the closure of baby clinics due to Covid, Freddie-Jay Moss’ weight has been a mystery.

Tasha, 31, noticed the old-style machine while out shopping and decided to see if her child was gaining weight.

The good news is that Freddie-Jay, who weighed 6lb 5oz when he was born, now weighs 10lb 4oz.

“I held Freddie in my arms,” Tasha explained.

I was about to finish feeding him when I noticed the scales.

‘Should we quickly weigh him?’ I asked.

“It’s been a while since I weighed him.”

It’s obviously not as precise as the digital ones, but it’s given me a rough idea of how much he weighs.”

Tasha anticipated her baby son crying, but he seemed to enjoy being on the scales.

“It was reassuring to know he’s gaining weight and I’m doing something right,” she added.

“It wasn’t until I zoomed in on the background that I noticed the ‘pick of the bunch’ sign.”

Natalie Atkins was with Tasha, a mother of three, at the store in Reading, Berkshire, when she snapped this photo, which she later posted online.

“When your best friend can’t get her baby weighed because there aren’t any baby clinics open due to Covid (except for emergencies),” she wrote in the caption.

Mandamp is the best;S”

Tasha’s quick thinking was praised by social media users.

“This is brilliant,” one person wrote, while another asked, “Can we do this the next time we go shopping?”

“People have been positive saying how cute he is and that ‘he’s not just any baby, he’s an Mandamp;S baby,” Tasha, from Finchampstead, Berkshire, added.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https