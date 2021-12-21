‘After becoming a full-time carer for my son, Rainbow Trust restored my sense of normalcy.’

‘After becoming a full-time caregiver for my son, Rainbow Trust restored my sense of normalcy.’
Azaan, Asia Razaq’s son, suffers from a rare neurological condition that necessitates his care 24 hours a day.
Rainbow Trust has made a significant difference in their lives, according to the mother, who also has a son Raihan.
Going to the store, taking a walk in the park, and keeping up with the housework are all simple tasks that most people take for granted.
However, Asia Razaq, whose son Azaan suffers from a rare brain disorder that necessitates 24-hour care, says that these things would be impossible for her without the help of the Rainbow Trust charity, which I am supporting with its 2021 Christmas appeal to raise funds to help entire families with a child suffering from a life-threatening illness.
Asia, who also has a 10-year-old son Raihan, told me that having a child born with a severe condition changed her entire world.
“I’ve lost my identity since I became a full-time caregiver,” Asia admitted.
“I’ve lost friends and a way of life that I used to have.”
My job, my career goals, and my dreams all had to be set aside.
“I don’t have time to relax and unwind anymore because I don’t have a social life.”
Azaan, who is now five years old, was born with a neurological condition that was discovered while Asia was pregnant.
He suffers from a severe form of Joubert’s syndrome, a rare brain disorder that causes varying degrees of physical, mental, and visual impairments.
Azaan is blind, deaf, and has a developmental delay, as well as low muscle tone, respiratory problems, and polycystic kidney disease.
He can’t hold his head up and is fed through a pump. He sleeps about four hours a night and requires 24-hour care.
When Azaan has a cold or infection, Asia says he requires multiple hospital admissions and cannot be without oxygen.
“People don’t realize how much it affects us,” Asia explained.
“It’s a lonely and isolating journey.”
It’s difficult to keep up with housework, ironing, or going to the store.
It’s the mundane things that other people overlook.”
Azaan went to a nursery before the lockdown, which gave Asia a.
How to Donate
When a child is diagnosed with a life threatening or serious illness, a family’s life is completely turned upside down and they are often left feeling bewildered, confused and overwhelmed.
i is launching its 2021 Christmas appeal with the goal of urging generous readers to raise £75,000 to give 2,885 hours of vital practical and emotional support to families with a life threatened or terminally ill child.
Click here to read more about what Rainbow Trust does
Here’s what your donation can provide:
- £3 or £5 could provide arts and crafts / activities.
- £10 could provide a memory box.
- £15 could pay for a fun day out.
- £26 would provide an hour’s support.
- £60 would provide a virtual support pack.
- £1,780 would support one family for a year.
Click here to donate