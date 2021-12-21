‘After becoming a full-time carer for my son, Rainbow Trust restored my sense of normalcy.’

‘After becoming a full-time caregiver for my son, Rainbow Trust restored my sense of normalcy.’

Azaan, Asia Razaq’s son, suffers from a rare neurological condition that necessitates his care 24 hours a day.

Rainbow Trust has made a significant difference in their lives, according to the mother, who also has a son Raihan.

Going to the store, taking a walk in the park, and keeping up with the housework are all simple tasks that most people take for granted.

However, Asia Razaq, whose son Azaan suffers from a rare brain disorder that necessitates 24-hour care, says that these things would be impossible for her without the help of the Rainbow Trust charity, which I am supporting with its 2021 Christmas appeal to raise funds to help entire families with a child suffering from a life-threatening illness.

Asia, who also has a 10-year-old son Raihan, told me that having a child born with a severe condition changed her entire world.

“I’ve lost my identity since I became a full-time caregiver,” Asia admitted.

“I’ve lost friends and a way of life that I used to have.”

My job, my career goals, and my dreams all had to be set aside.

“I don’t have time to relax and unwind anymore because I don’t have a social life.”

Azaan, who is now five years old, was born with a neurological condition that was discovered while Asia was pregnant.

He suffers from a severe form of Joubert’s syndrome, a rare brain disorder that causes varying degrees of physical, mental, and visual impairments.

Azaan is blind, deaf, and has a developmental delay, as well as low muscle tone, respiratory problems, and polycystic kidney disease.

He can’t hold his head up and is fed through a pump. He sleeps about four hours a night and requires 24-hour care.

When Azaan has a cold or infection, Asia says he requires multiple hospital admissions and cannot be without oxygen.

“People don’t realize how much it affects us,” Asia explained.

“It’s a lonely and isolating journey.”

It’s difficult to keep up with housework, ironing, or going to the store.

It’s the mundane things that other people overlook.”

Azaan went to a nursery before the lockdown, which gave Asia a.

