After becoming ill as a result of our moldy house, I am unable to push my daughter in her pram – my family must now relocate.

A MOTHER OF TWO claims that the mold in her home has caused her lifelong health problems, preventing her from pushing her daughter in a pram.

Jodie Journeaux, 21, said her life is “a mess” because she gets out of breath doing everyday parenting tasks and wants nothing more than to get out of the “hell hole.”

She moved into the two-bedroom apartment in October 2020 and immediately noticed black splodges in the living room.

The “disgusting” spores then spread to her sofa, walls, ceiling, and floor, as well as her children’s toys.

She claimed she made a quick complaint to her housing association, the Guinness Partnership, but was left hanging.

Weeks went by without a word, and the mold grew worse and worse, according to Jodie.

Then, in July 2021, things came to a head when Jodie was admitted to the hospital with severe breathing problems and pneumonia.

Despite being declared “discharged” from the illness, she has been plagued by chest pains ever since.

“Doctors said they think the mold and damp in the house might have caused it,” Jodie, from Riddings in Alfreton, Derbyshire, said.

“I developed bronchiectasis and aspergillus fungi inside of me as a result of it.”

“I’m no longer able to push my daughter in her pram.”

I get chest pains that make it difficult for me to breathe.

“It makes me cry a lot.”

It’s a complete disaster.

“I’m only twenty-one years old.”

I should be able to do things with my kids like a normal mother, but I can’t.”

Despite the freezing cold concrete floors, the family is confined to the kitchen, the warmest room in the house.

However, in order to make the house feel more like a home for her two children, she laid down some “cheap laminate squares” so they could play.

Doctors have suggested that the conditions in the rest of the house may be hindering her children’s development because they are unable to safely learn and explore.

“My son is stuck in the kitchen, which is terrible,” Jodie explained.

“And I should put carpet down for my daughter because she is ready to crawl but it is too dangerous to do so on a concrete or laminate floor.”

“However, we’re stranded in this location.”

We’re not at ease in our own home.

“All we want to do now is get out.”

Jodie claims her landlord told her she would be out in 12 weeks in early November of last year.

She was also told by the council that she was on the waiting list for a local authority property, but she isn’t…

