After becoming stranded on a floating ice chunk that broke off the Wisconsin shore, 34 people were rescued in Green Bay.

After becoming stranded on a floating chunk of ice off the coast of Wisconsin, 34 people are rescued in Green Bay.

At least 34 people were rescued on Saturday after becoming stranded on a chunk of floating ice off the coast of Point Comfort.

Around 10:15 a.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin received a report that a large chunk of ice had broken off the shoreline, stranding multiple people.

According to a press release from the office, all of the people were recused with no injuries within two hours.

The sheriff’s office stated that “it is believed that a barge that passed through the Bay shortly before the ice breakage may have contributed to the ice destabilization.”

By the end of the rescue, the ice chunk was about a mile from the shore and had swum nearly three-quarters of a mile.

“While the chunk of ice remained relatively stable, its condition was rapidly deteriorating [and]cracking as it moved with the open water pounding at its edge,” the office stated.

When Shane Nelson was ice fishing, he heard a loud noise.

“It sounded almost like someone fired a gun out there,” Nelson told WLUK.

We stepped out of our shack and looked around…a couple of people were yelling that the ice was breaking apart.”