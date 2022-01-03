After becoming stranded on Air Force One during a severe storm, Biden was whipped by snow and strong winds.

After becoming stranded on Air Force One during a severe storm, Biden was whipped by snow and high winds.

After becoming stranded on Air Force One, Joe Biden was whipped by snow and strong winds.

The plane landed about 30 minutes ago at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, but there were issues with the equipment.

According to reports, personnel at the airbase were also having difficulty dealing with the blizzard.

On board the plane, Biden, members of the press, and officials were stranded.

The masked president is seen deplaning through the snow while bracing himself.

The president then stepped into his motorcade, which he maneuvered through the treacherous tarmac conditions.

It comes as a result of heavy snowstorms that hit parts of the United States on Monday.

ten

There will be more to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.