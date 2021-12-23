After being abandoned by her mother and raised by humans, a chimp was beaten to death by the first apes she encountered.

Baran died only a few months after being transferred from Eram Park Zoo in Tehran, Iran, to Sweetwaters Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Laikipia, Kenya, at the age of four.

Baran was in the second phase of her introduction to the sanctuary after a 90-day quarantine.

Before entering an area housing a chimpanzee family she had been introduced to remotely, the tragic chimp managed to break the lock on her area.

The other chimps then mauled the four-year-old, seriously injuring her.

Although zookeepers were able to stop the violence, they were unable to save Baran, who died as a result of her injuries.

Baran was relocated to Kenya in the summer after it was determined that she was too sick to live alone with other chimps.

She was raised by humans after her mother rejected her due to her premature birth, making her more difficult to care for.

As a result, veterinarians took her away from her mother and gradually nursed her back to health to the point where she could be returned to her parents.

However, by that time, the mother had given up on the baby, and the rest of the group had followed suit.

As a result, zoo vet Eman Memarian raised her away from them and fed her by hand.

Later, it was decided to relocate Baran to a different animal park in order to aid her physical and emotional growth.

Her ability to do so would be hampered by her lack of interaction with other chimps.

They contacted the Kenyan chimp sanctuary because reintroducing her back into her own troop was no longer an option.

“Chimpanzees are social creatures who must live in their social groups to acquire the necessary skills for a healthy and natural social life,” said an Eram Zoo spokesperson.

“Although Eram Zoo was able to save Baran, it was decided that she needs to be transferred to the international chimpanzee care centre in Kenya because she can live better with necessary facilities and environment,” zoo director Parviz Ghandali said at the time.