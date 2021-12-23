After being arrested for knocking down a woman in Bothwell, a 34-year-old man was released.

After being arrested in Bothwell for knocking down a woman, a 34-year-old man was released.

At around 2:30pm yesterday afternoon, police and paramedics were seen at the scene of the incident on Uddingston Road.

The investigation is still in progress.

After being arrested in connection with a woman being knocked down in Bothwell, a man has been released.

The 34-year-old was arrested after a car collided with a stationary car, which then collided with the woman on Uddingston Road at around 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Two police vehicles and an ambulance were seen at the scene yesterday afternoon, according to Lanarkshire Live.

The woman was said to be a local lollipop lady.

The collision is thought to have occurred near Bothwell Primary School on Uddingston Road, at a crossing point for schoolchildren.

Police Scotland confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

“Police received a report of a crash on Uddingston Road at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 after a car struck a stationary car, which then struck the woman,” she said.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested and released, and the investigation is still underway.”