After being caught in the crossfire as adults argue outside an Atlanta grocery store, a six-month-old baby is shot and killed.

A MURDER investigation is underway in Atlanta after a six-month-old baby was fatally shot on Monday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Police, the shooting took place around 3 p.m. at a Food Mart.

A fight between two adults resulted in gunfire.

The child was caught in the crossfire and was not the intended target, according to police.

The baby was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Police are now concentrating their efforts on locating the perpetrator.

“Right now, our investigators are following up on leads, and we’re hoping to wrap this up soon,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.

As cops gathered evidence, Mayor Andre Dickens was present.

He spoke to the press.

“These children bear the burden and pain of adults who choose to settle disputes with guns,” Dickens said.

“These children are bearing this burden with their lives, and I’m here to demand that it end right now.”

In January 2022, three babies were shot in Atlanta.

This is the city’s second child killed by gunfire.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.