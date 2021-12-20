After being caught on camera “punching and kicking a horse,” a 37-year-old primary school teacher was fired.

After being caught on camera ‘punching and kicking a horse,’ a 37-year-old elementary school teacher was fired.

A TEACHER has been fired after video of her kicking and punching a distressed horse surfaced.

Sarah Moulds, a mother and primary school teacher in the East Midlands, was caught on camera lashing out at the white pony after it ran into the road.

Following the distribution of the footage, the RSPCA launched an investigation into Moulds, 37, of Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

She was also suspended during a formal investigation, according to the Mowbray Education Trust.

The mother-of-two has now been officially dismissed from her jobs as a teacher at Somerby Primary School and a director of the Knossington and Somerby Pre-School in Leicestershire, according to the trust.

“I can confirm that Sarah Moulds’ employment with the trust has been terminated,” Paul Maddox, chief operating officer of the Mowbray Education Trust, told the BBC.

“As a trust, we are dedicated to providing the highest quality education to all of our students, and we look forward to doing so throughout the 202122 academic year and beyond.”

Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, an anti-hunting group, posted the video online last month after monitoring the event.

The woman identified as Moulds can be seen acting aggressively towards the animal while dressed in cream jodhpurs and a navy jacket.

The horse is filmed being kicked and punched by the female hunter before being dragged into a horsebox by its head collar.

Moulds was surrounded by other riders at the time of the incident and is believed to be a member of the Cottesmore Hunt, a foxhound hunting pack based in Rutland.

Following the incident, Cottesmore Hunt reportedly stated that it “under no circumstances” condoned the actions depicted in the video.

Hundreds of people contacted the RSPCA to report the incident after seeing the terrifying video online.

“This footage is really upsetting,” the RSPCA said in a statement.

We will always investigate complaints about animal welfare that are brought to our attention.

The Hunting Office condemned the woman’s actions, claiming she was not a member of any hunting organizations.

“The Hunting Office expects the highest level of animal welfare at all times – both on and off the hunting field,” a Hunting Office spokesman said.

Angry members of the public slammed the rider on social media at the time, with one commenting, “This is unacceptable!!!”

“As a horsewoman myself, nothing irritates me more than seeing footage like this,” another added.

It is a disgrace.

There is no justification for this behavior.

“No…” says the speaker.

