After being caught partying while maskless in Miami, Florida, AOC gets Covid and tells everyone to get booster shots.

After being caught partying while wearing no mask in Miami, Florida, AOC gets Covid and advises everyone to get booster shots.

According to a statement from her office, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tested positive for COVID-19.

“A positive test result for COVID-19 was received by Representative Ocasio-Cortez.

It stated, “She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home.”

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall and encourages everyone to do so and follow all CDC recommendations.”

Last week, while on vacation in Miami, Ocasio-Cortez was seen without a face mask.

A short video posted to social media showed the congresswoman waving to the crowd, who erupted in applause and cheers.

At an outdoor event hosted by actor Billy Porter, she was seen hugging a drag performer.

During the early waves of the pandemic, Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly chastised Florida for its lax COVID-19 restrictions.

The New York representative was chastised by conservative reporters for alleged “hypocrisy.”

“AOC is still lounging in Florida, surrounded by large crowds and wearing no mask.

This time, it was in a Miami Drag Queen bar.

“There are rules for thee, but not for me,” journalist Brendon Leslie wrote.

“For those of you with no sense of humor,” Leslie continued, “the entire point of this post is to expose hypocrisy.”

“We don’t mind if she’s not wearing a mask.”

We are concerned that she is a fear monger about Florida, yet she vacations here.”