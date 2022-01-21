After being charged in the death of a girl at a high school football game in Pennsylvania, police officers were fired.

Officers were fired after being charged in the death of a girl at a high school football game in Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Vinny Vella contributed to this article.

The Sharon Hill Borough Council voted Thursday night to fire the three officers accused of shooting and killing Fanta Bility, an 8-year-old girl, during a football game in August.

The vote took place during a packed meeting in which some people expressed support for the officers while others expressed outrage and demanded reforms.

The council considered each of the measures to fire the officers separately, and they all passed with a 6-1 vote.

Sandra Holcombe was the lone dissenter on the council.

Devon Smith, Sean Dolan, and Brian Devaney, the three Sharon Hill police officers who were fired, did not attend the council meeting, and neither did their attorneys.

However, a few members of the audience spoke up in their defense.

Following a three-month grand jury investigation, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office charged each with manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless endangerment on Tuesday.

Officers fired their weapons outside Academy Park High School’s football stadium on July 27, mistakenly believing the vehicle was involved in a nearby shooting, wounding the car’s occupants as well as four other people, including Fanta.

Her mother held her as she died.

(Photo courtesy of social media) Fanta Bility.

The officers’ attorneys claim that they did nothing wrong and that prosecutors targeted them unfairly for doing their jobs.

“There’s a problem if they look at us and just fire into a crowd, especially if no one is firing at them,” said Charles Pearson-Bey, a borough resident.

“Our borough has good police officers, but we have to be aware of what they do in our borough.”

Some attendees expressed their support for the officers while also expressing their dissatisfaction with their treatment.

Tom Hendricks told the council that he knows two of the officers and that Fanta’s death was both tragic and a terrible mistake.

“These officers didn’t show up to work that day thinking, ‘I’m going to kill someone,'” he explained.

“They’ll be messed up for the rest of their lives.”

Smith, 34, and Devaney, 41, both worked full-time for the department and joined in 2015 and 2005, respectively.

Dolan, 25, was a 25-year-old…

