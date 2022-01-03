After being charged with sex crimes against children, a senior prison official was suspended.

After being charged with child sex offenses, a senior prison official was suspended.

John Thorlby-Coy, 50, is a deputy governor who oversees dozens of employees.

He will face nine charges of indecent assault, one of attempted rape, and one of gross indecency in court on Wednesday.

At least one of the alleged crimes involves a girl under the age of 14.

Thorlby-Coy was suspended as head of function — an operations role — at HMP Ranby, near Retford, Notts, after his arrest last year, according to the Sun.

On December 8, he appeared in Nottingham magistrates court, and the case was immediately transferred to the city’s crown court due to the gravity of the situation.

Thorlby-Coy is said to be adamantly disputing all of the allegations.

“The case has shook the prison,” one source said.

Thorlby-Coy has a significant position, just below that of deputy governor.

‘TC’ was his nickname, and he was well-liked.”

Around 1,000 men are housed in Ranby.

“HMP Ranby had proven to be a difficult prison to run and still had many problems to fix,” said a 2018 inspectors’ report.

“The ongoing battle against drugs, which undermined everything, remained unquestionably the top priority.”

But that was only half of the story.

“The prison was well-managed by a capable governor who was backed up by a capable senior team and staff.”

