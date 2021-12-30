After being convicted of child sex trafficking, predator Ghislaine Maxwell is facing yet another criminal trial.

Following a New York court’s conviction for child sex trafficking offenses, PREDATOR Ghislaine Maxwell could face a new criminal trial.

The disgraced socialite could face charges of lying under oath about what she knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of underage girls next year.

During a 2016 deposition taken as part of a defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, US prosecutors accuse Maxwell of lying.

On Wednesday, the 60-year-old Brit was found guilty of five of six sex-crime charges and faces a sentence of up to 65 years in prison.

Maxwell was accused of “serving up” girls for her former lover, multimillionaire Epstein, and the two were described as “partners in crime.”

According to Bloomberg, US District Judge Alison Nathan, who presided over the case, has agreed to have Maxwell tried separately for two counts of perjury from her sex-crimes charges.

Despite the fact that the case was settled for an undisclosed sum in 2016, prosecutors claim Maxwell’s testimony was full of lies.

They claim the 60-year-old lied about Epstein’s activities when she was asked about them, claiming she was unaware of his recruitment and sexual interactions with underage girls based on her sworn testimony.

According to a transcript of that deposition, Maxwell was asked at least five times if she thought Epstein was sexually abusing young girls, but she refused to respond with a yes or no.

“You’re asking me to speculate, and I’m not going to speculate,” she said.

Giuffre was hired as a 17-year-old massage therapist for Epstein at his Palm Beach estate by the convicted sex predator, but he denied knowing about any sexual abuse.

“In Florida, you can be a professional masseuse at the age of 17,” she explained.

“A professional masseuse arrived for a massage, as far as I know.”

That is neither inappropriate nor incorrect.”

Prosecutors want to learn more about Epstein’s friendship with Maxwell.

When asked whether Maxwell conspired with him during his deposition, the millionaire paedophile repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment – the right to remain silent.

Perjury is a particularly serious crime that can lead to a wrongful conviction.

It is defined as the deliberate act of swearing a false oath or falsely affirming that one is telling the truth.

Written statements for official proceedings count just as much as oral testimony.

Perjury is defined federally in the United States, with only minor differences between states.

A maximum sentence of five years in prison is imposed for each count of perjury.