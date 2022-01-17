After being deported from Australia, Novak Djokovic has returned to Serbia.

Novak Djokovic has returned to Serbia following his deportation from Australia.

After a court upheld his visa cancellation, a top tennis player was barred from entering Australia for three years.

BELGRADE, Serbia (Reuters) – Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar

After being deported from Australia, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic arrived in Serbia on Monday.

Djokovic, the world’s best men’s tennis player, won the U.S. Open on Jan.

4 received a medical exemption from the coronavirus vaccination from Australian authorities in order to defend his Australian Open title and attempt a record 21st Grand Slam victory.

When he arrived in Melbourne in January, however, he was detained by immigration officials.

6. be resourceful

Djokovic appealed the decision, and a judge ordered his release on January 1.

On Saturday, however, the Serbian athlete was detained once more after Australia’s Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, used discretionary powers to cancel his visa.

After his visa cancellation was upheld by three Federal Court judges on Sunday, he was barred from entering Australia for three years.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on the other hand, said on Monday that Djokovic could be allowed to enter the country sooner if certain conditions are met.

While the ban is for three years, the prime minister told Australian radio station Channel Nine that he could return in the right circumstances, which would be assessed at the time.

To compete in the year’s first major tennis tournament, Australia requires that all players be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Australian Open has been won by Djokovic in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, will be held in Melbourne between January and February 2022.

17-30 years old