After being discovered with a machete and a pellet gun, a Bucknell student leaves.

After being found with a machete and a pellet gun, a Bucknell student leaves.

LEWISBURG – A Bucknell University student was expelled after he was discovered with a machete, a pellet gun, and a can of spray paint on campus Saturday evening.

After receiving an anonymous report at 6:52 p.m. of a student entering Trax Hall with those items, the university’s public safety officers were dispatched to the residence hall.

According to a university spokesperson, the student, whose name, sex, and age were not disclosed, will not be allowed to return to campus pending further investigation and the appropriate process.

He claimed that the machete and pellet gun had been seized.

A campus alert issued Saturday night stated, in part, that the student had made no threats and was no longer a threat to the campus.

“We don’t make public statements about student conduct,” the spokesperson explained.

He added that no information beyond what was contained in the campus alert would be provided.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been filed.

