After being given 30 minutes to leave our council home, my three children and I are couch surfing – I don’t know how they can be so cruel.

After being given only 30 minutes to leave their council house, a mother of three has been forced to couch surf for months.

After being evicted from her temporary housing in Erith, Kent, last November, Izabela Kikosicka, 36, believes there is “no way out.”

She claims she and her three children, ages five, ten, and thirteen, had no idea they’d be told to pack their belongings just moments before the locks were changed and they were permanently evicted.

Izabela claims that Waltham Forest Council, which housed her in the London Borough of Bexley when she was made homeless three years ago, has now “washed their hands” of her situation.

“I don’t understand how they can just throw someone out on the street and not care,” she told Infosurhoy.

“I had no idea they were going to change the locks in the temporary housing, so it came as a complete surprise.”

“I was told I needed to go to Waltham Forest Council, but they told me I needed to return to Bexley.”

“There’s no response, no nothing,” she added.

I haven’t heard from the city council.

They’ve wiped their hands clean of me.”

Izabela, a cleaner who is studying to be a midwife, is unsure why she was fired.

She claims the council told her it was because they had “discharged their housing duty” to her after offering her a home in Derbyshire 140 miles away in 2020.

Izabela stated that she declined the offer at the time because it would require her to relocate her children away from their school, family, and friends.

However, she is now obligated to burden her friends by sleeping under their roof every night.

“The council said I was kicked out because they didn’t fulfill their obligations, so they cancelled my housing,” she explained.

“Since around November 30, I’ve been couch surfing with friends.

“We only have our clothes; the rest is in storage.”

“It appears as if there is no way out.”

Izabela claims that Erith’s local authority, Bexley London Borough Council, has also denied any responsibility in her case.

Despite her children attending school there since 2018, Bexley Council told her in an email on November 22 that “you have no local connection with this local authority.”

She is no longer able to rent privately, and even if she could, she claims that no one will rent to her after she has been evicted.

And the bewildered mother believes she is trapped in a “weird circle of unknown” where she has no idea…

