After being given 30 minutes to leave our temporary home, I’m couch surfing with my three children – it feels like there’s no way out.

A MOTHER OF THREE has been forced to sofa surf for months after the council gave her and her children only 30 minutes to leave their temporary home.

Izabela Kikosicka, 36, believes she has “no way out” after being evicted from her Erith, Kent, apartment last November.

She claims she and her three children, ages five, ten, and thirteen, had no idea they would be told to pack their belongings just moments before the locks were changed and they were permanently evicted.

Izabela also claims that Waltham Forest Council, which provided her with housing in the London Borough of Bexley when she was made homeless three years ago, has now “washed their hands” of her situation.

“I don’t understand how they can throw someone out on the street and not care,” she told Infosurhoy.

“I had no idea they were going to change the locks in the temporary housing, so it came as a complete surprise.”

“I was told I needed to go to Waltham Forest Council, but they told me no, I needed to return to Bexley.”

“There’s just no response, no nothing,” she added.

I have not received any communication from the city council.

They’ve wiped their hands clean of me.”

Izabela, a cleaner who is studying to be a midwife, is unsure why she was fired.

She claims the council told her that it was because they had “discharged their housing duty” to her after offering her a home in Derbyshire 140 miles away in 2020.

Izabela stated that she turned down the offer at the time because it would require her children to leave their school, family, and friends.

However, she is now forced to burden her friends by sleeping under their roof every night.

“The council said I was kicked out because they didn’t fulfill their obligations, so they cancelled my housing,” she explained.

“Since November 30th, I’ve been couch surfing with friends.

“We only have our clothes; the rest is in storage.”

“It appears that there is no way out.”

Izabela claims that Erith’s local authority, Bexley London Borough Council, has also denied responsibility for her case.

Despite her children attending school there since 2018, Bexley Council informed her on November 22 that “you have no local connection with this local authority.”

And the desperate mother feels trapped in a “weird circle of unknown,” with no idea where she can go.

“The amount of time spent constantly trying to find somewhere is exhausting,” Izabela explained.

