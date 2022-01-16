After being held captive at a synagogue in the United States, all of the hostages were released.

WASHINGTON D.C.

According to officials on Saturday, all four hostages held by a gunman at a synagogue in the US state of Texas were released.

“Prayers were heard.

“All hostages have been released alive and well,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted.

Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville was the scene of the incident.

The gunman allegedly entered the synagogue during a Shabbat morning service, according to the Dallas Morning News.

According to CNN, a rabbi was among the hostages, citing a law enforcement official.

An FBI crisis negotiator was negotiating with the hostage taker.

According to ABC News, the alleged gunman is Muhammad Siddiqui, who claims to be Aafia Siddiqui’s brother. Aafia Siddiqu was charged in 2008 with attempting to kill US soldiers and FBI agents during her interrogation in Afghanistan.

Aafia was wrongfully convicted of a crime she did not commit and sentenced to an 86-year federal prison sentence, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).