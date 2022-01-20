After being hit by a car, a TV reporter finishes his report by saying, ‘We’re all fine.’

When a TV reporter is hit by a car, he finishes his report by saying, ‘We’re all fine.’

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — A TV reporter made headlines of her own Wednesday night when she was struck by a car while doing a live feed, but she was able to get up and finish her story.

Wow, this reporter is hit by a car and then bounces back to finish the live shot! pic.twitter.comdbwKt5N1xc

Tori Yorgey of WSAZ Channel 3 had just started speaking with anchor Tim Irr about a water main break and road conditions when she was hit from behind by the fortunately slow-moving vehicle, according to the video.

When Irr, who was looking at a teleprompter, hears Yorgey suddenly yell “Oh my gosh!” he is taken aback.

“I was just hit by a car,” Yorgey tells Irr.

“Tim, I was just hit by a car, but I’m fine.”

……

We’re all in good shape.

That’s what you get for watching live television.”

Yorgey goes on to say that while in college, she was hit by a car in a similar manner.

She exclaims, “I’m so glad I’m OK!”

She also expresses her gratitude to the woman who was driving the car that hit her.

“Ma’am, you are so sweet and you are OK. It is all good,” Yorgey responds when the woman asks if he is okay.

……

“I thought I was in a safe spot, but clearly we need to move the camera over a bit,” Yorgey says, shaking off the incident and returning to reporting on the water main break.

It turns out that this is Yorgey’s last week at WSAZ before she moves to Pittsburgh to work for another television station.