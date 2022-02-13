After being hit by a car in Uddingston, a teenage girl is seriously ill in a Glasgow hospital.

After being hit by a car in Uddingston, a teenage girl is in serious condition in a Glasgow hospital.

Following a serious road accident on New Edinburgh Road in Uddingston on Friday night, Lanarkshire police are appealing for information.

A teen girl was struck by a black Audi car on New Edinburgh Road around 7 p.m. on Friday, February 11.

A 15-year-old girl was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment after emergency services arrived.

She was then taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where her injuries were described as serious.

“Our investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash,” Motherwell Road Policing Unit Constable Andrew Coutts said.

“I’m asking anyone who saw the crash or was in the area at the time to contact me.”

“I’d also ask that anyone with possible dashcam footage or information that could aid our investigation contact police.”

Police can be reached at 101, quoting incident 3145 from February 11th.