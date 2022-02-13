After being hit by a van while walking on Kingston Bridge in Glasgow, a woman is in critical condition.

A woman from Glasgow is in critical condition after being hit by a van while walking across Kingston Bridge.

After being struck by a vehicle while walking on the Kingston Bridge, a woman is in critical condition in hospital.

The accident happened around 1.10 a.m. on the eastbound M8 motorway near the Junction 18 Bothwell Street off ramp this morning (February 13).

Emergency services were called, and the 27-year-old female pedestrian was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Her condition is classified as critical by doctors.

The 53-year-old van driver was unharmed.

To allow crash scene investigators to conduct their investigations, a section of the M8 was closed.

“We are currently trying to establish exactly what happened here,” said Sergeant Kenny Malaney of Glasgow’s Road Policing Unit. “I am keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw a pedestrian on that section of the motorway, at around 1am and hasn’t yet contacted police.”

“Anyone with a dash cam device, in particular, should check their footage because it may contain images that are relevant to our investigations.”

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 0282 from Sunday, February 13th 2022.”