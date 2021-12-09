After being jumped from behind in a Clydebank attack, a man sustains serious injuries.

The 32-year-old victim was hospitalized after suffering injuries to his head and torso.

Officers have conducted door-to-door investigations and are questioning anyone who witnessed the incident.

A man was the victim of a serious assault, and police in Clydebank are appealing for witnesses.

At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, the 32-year-old victim was walking on Braes Avenue toward Brown Avenue when he was approached from behind by the suspect who assaulted him.

The victim sustained serious head and torso injuries that necessitated hospitalization.

Officers have conducted door-to-door inquiries and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that can assist police investigations to come forward.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s, standing around 6ft 2ins tall, slim build, and having short dark hair.

His attire is a mystery.

After the assault, he is thought to have fled on foot.

Subscribe to Glasgow Livenewsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“This incident happened in a very residential area, and, while we appreciate the time of night meant it was dark, we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have seen the victim or suspect immediately prior to, or after, the assault,” said Detective Constable Paul Lyons of Clydebank CID.

“Anyone in the Braes Avenue area who has a private or doorbell camera system that we haven’t spoken to should check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us.”

Drivers with dashcams are also encouraged to check their systems to see if the incident was captured.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 and reference incident 3557 from December 7, 2021.