After being mauled by an out-of-control dog in a pub garden, a 3-year-old boy is scarred and has nightmares.

After his Belgian Malinois attacked a three-year-old boy, the owner of the dog was ordered to pay £500.

The toddler is now “terrified” of dogs, has night terrors, and has scars.

Last September, Phillip Maynard, 41, took his dog, Beau, into a pub garden in Fenny Bridges, Devon.

A court heard that the garden had a fenced children’s playpark, but when the boy walked past it, the nine-month-old hound lunged at him.

Beau bit the boy, violently shook him, and dragged him backwards along the ground, according to prosecutor Warjinder Bains.

The dog was chased away by Maynard and others in the garden, but the boy sustained puncture wounds to his front and back, necessitating hospital treatment.

The boy’s mother testified in court that her son is now “terrified of encountering dogs,” has nightmares, and scars on his torso.

Maynard, of Crawley, Sussex, admitted to being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control and was injuring people.

Beau was restrained by a rope lead, but the leather handle ripped and broke as he lunged at the child, according to his barrister Herc Ashworth.

“This is a terrible case, but it was a brief loss of control,” he said.

“This was a one-off occurrence.”

Beau, who is currently in kennels, was given a conditional destruction order by the court, which means he will be neutered, undergo behavioral training, and be allowed out in public only on a muzzle and lead.

He was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £680 in costs, including £500 in compensation to the injured child, by Exeter magistrates.