After being overcome by toxic fumes from RAT POISON, an 11-year-old girl dies and three family members become seriously ill.

After inhaling toxic fumes from RAT POISON, a girl, 11, dies and three family members become seriously ill.

COPS are investigating the “heartbreaking” death of an 11-year-old girl who was poisoned by toxic fumes linked to rat poison.

999 crews discovered the schoolgirl slumped at home in Shadwell, East London, on Saturday.

She was taken to a nearby hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Three members of the family were taken to the hospital last night after inhaling the deadly substance inside their flat.

After making the block safe, firefighters evacuated the entire block.

Local sources speculated last night that the tragedy may have been caused by the use of a powerful rat poison imported from Bangladesh.

“When the central heating was turned on, the poison released noxious fumes,” one claimed.

“The poor girl was overcome, and the fire department was called to secure the structure.”

Just after 4 p.m., police, ambulance crews, and firefighters were said to have arrived at the Nida House block.

“Heartbreaking that an 11-year-old girl has died at Nida House Sutton Street E1 in Shadwell,” said local Lib Dem councillor Rabina Khan.

It’s awful.

“I’ve been with residents since last night and this morning, many of whom are extremely shaken; please remain calm and allow emergency services to investigate this tragic incident.”

“I am aware of the incident at Nida House E1 this evening,” Labour MP Apsana Begum added.

“Emergency services are collaborating to keep the response going.

“Constituents are encouraged to show their support by avoiding the areas in and around Sutton Street where road closures are still in effect.”

“Unfortunately, one young girl has died as a result of chemicals found within the building.”

“My heartfelt condolences go out to her and her family.”

“I’m following up with constituents, including everyone who was evacuated and is in Tower Hamlets council’s care,” she said.

“Police were notified by the London Ambulance Service at 16:12hrs on Saturday, 11 December, of reports that an 11-year-old girl was unresponsive at a flat in Sutton Street, E1,” a Met spokesman said.

“Officers arrived to assist paramedics. The girl was taken to an east London hospital and sadly pronounced dead a short time later.”

The immediate family has been notified.

“In due course, a special post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

“At this time, the death is being treated as an unsolved mystery.”

“A number of other people in the same building reported feeling unwell and were treated.”

“Three people remain in hospital; no further information is available.”

“As a precaution, other residents in the block were evacuated and are being cared for by the local authority.”

“The London Fire Brigade did a sweep of the building…

