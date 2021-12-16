After being paid by anti-vaxxers to get them vaccine passports, ‘unbelievably selfish’ man gets ‘ten Covid jabs a day.’

After being paid by anti-vaxxers to get them vaccine passports, ‘unbelievably selfish’ man has ’10 Covid jabs a day.’

Anti-vaxxers seeking vaccine passports reportedly paid an “unbelievably selfish” man to receive TEN covid jabs.

The unidentified individual pretended to be a different person each time he went to a New Zealand immunisation center.

According to reports, he was given the vaccine before the vaccination records for the real person in question were updated.

New Zealanders are currently required to show a vaccine pass in order to visit certain businesses and attend events in the country.

Anti-vaxxers are thought to have paid the man in order to enjoy the social benefits of the vaccinated without having to get the vaccine, according to investigators.

Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland, called the culpable individual “unbelievably selfish” and said it was a “really dumb thing to do.”

She also stated that people who receive higher doses of the vaccine are more likely to develop fever, pains, and headaches, and that the man would “feel crap the next day.”

“I think the chances of them feeling extra awful than someone who had a regular dose are higher,” she told the New Zealand Herald.

People who have had higher than recommended doses should seek clinical advice, according to Astrid Koornneef, group manager operations for the Covid-19 vaccine and immunisation program.

She stated, “We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies.”

“It’s risky to take on another person’s identity and receive medical treatment.”

“This puts the person who receives a vaccination under a false identity at risk, as well as the person whose health record shows they have been vaccinated when they have not.”

She went on to say that having an “inaccurate vaccination status” puts the individual, their friends, and the entire community in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, health officials are concerned about the ramifications of complicating the identification process as authorities continue to investigate how the man was able to obtain multiple vaccines without being challenged.

According to reports, officials are concerned that people who want to get vaccinated but don’t have a photo ID will be turned away.

According to a spokesperson for the health ministry, these individuals tend to be members of vulnerable communities such as the homeless, disabled, or elderly, and may face discrimination.

“We don’t want to put obstacles in their way of getting vaccinated,” they explained.

Due to an increase in cases since October, New Zealand is on track to reach its 90 percent double vaccinated goal for the eligible population before Christmas.

