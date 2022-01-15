After being ‘pushed in front of train’ at Times Square station, a woman was killed.

After being ‘pushed in front of train’ at the Times Square station, a woman was killed.

According to police, a woman was killed after being shoved in front of an oncoming subway train in Times Square.

According to the NYPD, a male suspect has been apprehended.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the NYPD, the woman was pushed while standing on the southbound R train platform at the Times Square-42nd Street station.

According to reports, the woman was declared dead on the scene.

It’s unclear whether the attack was premeditated or unintentional.

The incident has caused delays and reroutes for N, Q, and R trains, according to the MTA.

The incident occurred as new Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul pledged to beef up police presence in subway stations throughout the city.

The two announced their plans for the new policing strategy in a joint announcement on January 6.

Despite the ongoing Covid pandemic, the move aims to reduce crime in subway cars and stations and encourage New Yorkers to use the system.

According to the MTA, current subway ridership is less than half of pre-pandemic levels.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

