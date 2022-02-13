After being ‘ram-raided’ in the early hours of the morning, Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street bank was left with ‘doors on the ground.’

After being ‘ram-raided’ in the early hours, Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street bank was left with “doors on the ground.”

This morning, police and forensics are at the Bank of Scotland branch on Sauchiehall Street, where one eyewitness confirmed that the bank’s doors were ‘lying on the ground.’

It comes as police investigate a series of ATM attacks across the Central Belt between January 30 and February 2, which occurred at cash machines in Milngavie, Ayr, Motherwell, and Livingston.

We’ve reached out to Police Scotland for comment.