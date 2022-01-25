After being rescued from a burning Dauphin County home, a firefighter was flown to a Philadelphia hospital.

After being rescued from a burning Dauphin County house, a firefighter was flown to a hospital in Philadelphia.

A volunteer firefighter from Middletown was taken to the hospital after becoming trapped when a house collapsed during a firefight on Sunday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., flames in the 500 block of Water Street in Royalton drew the attention of neighbors, prompting 90 firefighters from four counties to arrive to put out the fire.

Middletown Fire Chief Kenton L Whitebread Jr. said in a statement Monday that the homeowner was discovered dead on the first floor.

William Hardy, 67, was identified as the victim by the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

Hardy died of thermal burns, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, and his death was ruled an accident.

The house’s second floor collapsed around 9:57 p.m., according to Whitebread, while firefighters were inside.

Three firefighters were killed when the building collapsed, and a fourth was trapped beneath the rubble.

According to Whitebread, the three Swatara Fire firefighters were rescued by their own crews and were unharmed.

According to Whitebread, Middletown firefighter Shawn Menear was trapped under debris for about 40 minutes before rescue crews were able to free him.

Menear was flown to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia after being stabilized at Hershey Medical Center.

As of Monday evening, Whitebread said that Menear’s condition was still unknown.

“Over the last 24 hours, the officers and members of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support,” Whitebread said.

“Please bear with us as we work our way through this trying time.”

The Dauphin County Fire Investigation Team, according to Whitebread, is still looking into the cause of the fire.

