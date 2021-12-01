After being sent home from the hospital twice with a LEAFLET, our eight-week-old son died without seeing his first Christmas.

After being sent home twice from the hospital with a LEAFLET, our eight-week-old son died without seeing his first Christmas.

Tommy was rushed to Torbay Hospital twice by medics before dying at home on November 21 after failing to wake up from his morning nap, according to his father Liam Hayes, 21, and mother Anya, 19.

“He was my first born son and I cannot even spend that first Christmas with him,” Liam, who works for Screwfix in Torquay, told Devon Live.

“He was taken to the hospital twice by paramedics, and both times the hospital sent him home when he fell asleep.”

“They should have kept him in and woken him up,” Liam continued.

He didn’t receive any medication, inhaler, or oxygen; all we got was a leaflet.”

The couple live in a flat near The Dolphin pub in St Marychurch, Devon, and nurse Hayley Baker, whose husband owns the pub, was one of the first to arrive.

Prior to the paramedics arriving, she and Anya’s mother attempted CPR on the toddler.

“The paramedics tried for a long time,” Mrs Baker explained.

It was the most heinous, heinous situation imaginable.”

At 11.30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Anya discovered Tommy asleep in his crib.

Liam claimed that the police had bombarded them with questions in their quest for answers, but that they had “not heard anything from the hospital or received an apology.”

Tommy was born at a healthy 6lb 13oz, according to the couple, who also have a 16-month-old daughter named Bonnie, but he first became ill with a cold a week before he died.

Tommy was having trouble breathing, so they called 111 twice in the last few days, they say.

“Anya noticed that he was trying to take multiple breaths at the same time when he was breathing,” Liam explained.

“One time while I was at work, she videotaped it and sent it to me.”

On November 15, paramedics rushed Tommy to Torbay Hospital, with Liam claiming that the paediatrician had diagnosed him with Bronchiolitis, which had been caught early enough.

Tommy had passed out and was sent home with Anya, according to Liam, but the medics promised to give him oxygen if his condition worsened.

On November 18, around 8 p.m., Tommy’s health deteriorated, and Anya sent a video of him to Liam as he was leaving work.

The couple made a second call to 111.

“He was wheezing really heavily and really quickly,” Liam said.

