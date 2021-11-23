After being shared by outraged residents, a passive aggressive noise complaint divides the internet – but some claim it’s polite.

After being shared by an outraged resident, a PASSIVE aggressive noise complaint divides the internet, but some claim it’s polite.

A man who posted a letter his friend received from their next-door neighbor on social media has sparked a heated debate about racism.

A London man posted on Twitter under the handle @ElPapishow, saying the letter was an insult and asking his thousands of followers if they could spot the racist remark.

The bottom paragraph of the letter, which seemed to make a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement by saying: “We sincerely respect your ‘lives’ and space and genuinely believe that it’matters,” was torn apart by responses to the post.

“I hope you can respect our lives as well as the environment in which we have chosen to live.”

Many people claimed that the noise complaint would have been worded differently if it had been sent to a white tenant, while others said those who were offended should stop “playing the race card.”

“Look at this renk facety [Jamaican patois for disgustingly rude] letter my friend got from his neighbor?” he wrote alongside a photo of the letter. “Can anyone spot the racism or isit us?” he asked.

“Dear occupants,” reads the letter.

You decided to play very loud music from before midnight last night (Friday, November 19, 2021).

This went on until the early morning of Saturday, November 20th.

“I’m not sure if you realize that the bass sound of loud music pervades your apartment’s walls, ceiling, and floor, making it difficult for us to sleep.

“I hope you understand and appreciate your neighbors’ genuine complaint.

“We genuinely believe that it’matters,’ and we respect your ‘lives’ and space.”

I hope you can respect our lives as well as the environment in which we chose to live.

“I appreciate it.”

A number of people responded to the post, arguing that the letter isn’t racist and that the recipient should focus on mutual respect.

“Stop being a jerk next door and then running to the ‘race’ card,” one person wrote.

“Respect your neighbors; loud music from my neighbors would certainly result in a letter from me.”

Respect must be reciprocated!”

“Nope, not racist in the least,” another responded, “rather, it’s a request for mutual respect.”

“Could you please stop blaring racism at every opportunity?”

Yes, direct racism exists, but this is not racism.”

The majority of responses to the thread, however, agreed that the letter was racist and that it would have been phrased differently if it had been sent to someone of another race.

“Human beings…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.