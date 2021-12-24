After being slammed as “sad” for opening on Christmas Day, a pub’s touching response.

After being called “sad” for opening on Christmas Day, a pub has been forced to defend itself.

The Trent Navigation in Nottingham announced on Facebook that it would be open to the public tomorrow from 12pm to 3pm.

However, some social media users jumped to conclusions about the boozer’s holiday plans.

“Why encourage this on Christmas Day? Instead of encouraging alcohol, let people encourage family get-togethers,” one person wrote.

“It’s necessary to be bored and sad on Christmas Day.”

The bosses, on the other hand, sent a heartfelt message explaining why they were opening their doors.

They also stated that soft drinks, tea, and coffee would be available for those who did not wish to partake in a festive beverage.

“Christmas is a joyous time of year for most, full of love, laughter, and quality time spent with family and friends,” the pub said.

But this isn’t true for everyone; for some, Christmas can be a very lonely time.

“Given the difficulty we’re all facing during this pandemic, there’s a mental health crisis bubbling beneath the surface, and when you combine that with loneliness at this time of year, it can be incredibly difficult for some, especially those who don’t have close family and friends to share the big day with.”

“To be thought of simply as a place to ‘encourage alcohol’ is, quite frankly, a sad commentary. Pubs play an important role in the community and are a safe haven for many, a place where people from all walks of life can meet safely, socialize, let off steam, and look out for one another.”

“Our doors will always be open for old and new friends – and if you’re bored, come on down! It’s not’sad,’ but if you’re sad, it’s always good to talk.”

Regulars praised their response and promised to return for a drink to show their support for the pub.

“What an absolutely incredible response, well said,” one person said.

Trent Navigation, what a lovely community you’ve created.”

“Haven’t been to a pub on Christmas Day in years so we’ll be coming down and having a drink with friends and the staff who have been excellent throughout all the Covid restrictions,” one person wrote.