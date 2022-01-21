After being stopped for ‘riding an e-scooter,’ a 15-year-old Glasgow boy faces a knife charge.

After being stopped for ‘riding an e-scooter,’ a 15-year-old Glasgow boy is facing a knife charge.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Glasgow on knife charges while ‘riding an e-scooter.’

The teen was arrested last night (January 20) in the Bridgeton area by off-road bike officers from Police Scotland’s Divisional Violence Reduction Unit (DVRU).

The youngster was arrested for ‘knife possession’ and ‘road traffic offences,’ according to the Greater Glasgow Police Division.

“Officers from the DVRU off road bikes apprehended the rider of this e-scooter who was also found in possession of a knife in the Bridgeton area,” they wrote on social media.

“A 15-year-old male was arrested for knife possession and traffic violations.”

In order to ride an e-scooter in the United Kingdom, you must have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.