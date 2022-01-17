After being stripped of military honors, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were denied the Queen’s Jubilee Medal in a new blow.

Following their military honors being stripped, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were denied the Queen’s Jubilee Medal.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will not receive Jubilee medals like other members of the armed forces.

Both Dukes have lost their titles, rendering them ineligible for the medal, which will be presented on February 6.

One of the honors will be given to all serving military personnel, as well as blue light workers and prison officers.

Honorary military positions held by members of the Royal Family are also eligible.

Veterans will not be awarded the medal unless they are living George Cross or Victoria Cross recipients.

Despite serving in the military, Andrew and Harry have lost their royal titles and all military honors.

They will, however, be treated as veterans under the rules, which means they will not be eligible for the medal, according to the Telegraph.

After being summoned to Windsor for an emotional meeting with the Queen, the Duke of York was effectively banished last week.

he battles accuser Virginia Giuffre in a civil sex abuse case.

Andrew is adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing.

He first withdrew from public life in November 2019 due to his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2018.

According to a statement released by the Palace, he will never return to the royal frontlines and will instead defend himself as a private citizen.

During the Falklands War, the Duke served in the Royal Navy for 22 years, including as a helicopter pilot.

He also commanded the minesweeper HMS Cottesmore.

Following his decision to step down as a working royal and move to the United States with wife Meghan in 2020, his nephew Harry gave up his three honorary titles.

The loss of the roles, which included Captain General of the Royal Marines – a title previously held by Prince Philip – is said to have left him devastated.

The Duke of Sussex spent a decade in the Army, rising through the ranks to captain and serving two tours in Afghanistan.

The Royal Family has had a tumultuous few days, with news that the men will not be recognized.

In addition to Andrew’s shocking demotion, which may see him fade from public view forever, it has been revealed that Harry is pursuing legal action against the UK government.

After being stripped of his bodyguards, the 37-year-old is preparing for a legal battle.

Harry has expressed his desire to bring his children home, but believes that doing so without Met Police protection would be too dangerous for the family.

His offers to pay for officers to be on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week…

