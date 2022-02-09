After being struck down by Covid in prison, killer cop Wayne Couzens is’seriously ill.’

After being struck by Covid in prison, killer cop Wayne Couzens became’seriously ill.’

Wayne Couzens, a homicide cop, has been killed in prison by Covid.

Vile Couzens, who murdered Sarah Everard, 33, in a crime that shocked the country, has been placed in isolation in his cell because he is “seriously ill.”

The ex-Metropolitan Police firearms officer pretended to be arrested by Covid in order to kidnap marketing executive Sarah and rape and kill her.

“People have been talking about karma, but it looks like he will be OK,” a source said last night.

“However, he’s been in excruciating pain as a result of his symptoms, and he’s been ordered to remain in his cell.”

“He is having food and drink left outside and is unable to see anyone.”

“However, given his former job and what he did with the fake Covid arrest, there isn’t much sympathy for him.”

“His wing has been placed under lockdown as a result of the outbreak, which means he is safe from other inmates.”

Last October, 48-year-old married father of two Couzens was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Sarah.

He kidnapped her as she walked home from a friend’s house near Clapham Common in south-west London last March, using his warrant card to stage a fake arrest.

She was kidnapped by the fiend, who then strangled her and dumped her body in the woods near his Kent home.

Couzens worked preparing tea and coffee rations for inmates before being locked up, earning the nickname “tea boy” from them.

His heinous crime sparked national outrage over women’s safety and police trust.

Couzens is being held at HMP Frankland in County Durham, along with other serial killers Levi Bellfield and Ian Huntley.