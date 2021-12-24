After being struck in the head by a glass bottle, a Glasgow man was robbed of his bike.

After being hit on the head with a glass bottle, a Glasgow man was robbed of his bike.

Around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, an incident occurred at the corner of Midland and Jamaica Streets.

During a robbery in Glasgow city centre, a man was struck in the head with a glass bottle, causing serious injuries.

After being pushed off his bike and severely assaulted, the man was reportedly robbed of his possessions.

Midland Street was closed for a time to allow police to conduct their investigation.

It reopened a few days later.

The police investigation is still underway.

“We received a report of a robbery at the corner of Midland Street and Jamaica Street, Glasgow, around 2.30pm on Friday, December 24,” a Police Scotland spokeswoman said.

“A man was allegedly pushed off his bike and severely assaulted with a glass bottle on the head.”

Midland Street was closed to allow for the completion of preliminary investigations.

It has since reopened, and investigations are continuing.”