After being suspended indefinitely by CNN, Chris Cuomo says he’s embarrassed’ and apologizes for assisting his brother Andrew.

After being suspended indefinitely by CNN, Chris Cuomo said he’s “embarrassed” and apologized for assisting his brother Andrew.

Cuomo’s silence was broken after New York Attorney General Letitia James released documents showing Cuomo agreed to contact news industry “sources” for information on reports about his older brother.

“You know this already,” Cuomo said on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday.

It’s painful to even say it; it’s humiliating, but I understand it, and I understand why some people are upset about what I did.”

