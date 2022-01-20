After being swept away by tsunami waves, a Tonga father was hailed as a “real life Aquaman” for swimming 28 hours to safety.

New Zealand is delivering first aid to the Pacific island after it was cut off for five days.

Lisala Folau, a disabled retired carpenter, said his brother informed him of the tsunami, which struck the Pacific island on Saturday after a massive underwater volcanic eruption that sent shockwaves as far as Peru.

Mr Folau, who lives on the small, isolated island of Atata, about 8 kilometers northwest of Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa, said he was painting his house when he was alerted, and the waves soon came crashing into his living room.

To get away, he climbed up a tree, but when he got down, another big wave swept him away, he told Tongan media agency Broadcom Broadcasting.

The 57-year-old claimed to be disabled and unable to walk normally.

“I just floated,” he told the radio station, “bashed around by the big waves that kept coming.”

He waved a rag at a passing police boat, but they didn’t see him.

Mr Folau said he kept floating and eventually swam 7.5 kilometers (4.7 miles) to the main island of Tongatapu, arriving at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

He was only able to contact his family after a man contacted them.

“It was so unexpected that I survived being washed away, floating, and surviving the dangers I had just faced,” he explained.

The miraculous man has been reunited with his family, and his daughter expressed her admiration for his bravery on Facebook.

The story of Mr Folau’s bravery quickly spread through Tongan Facebook groups and onto other social media platforms.

One Facebook user referred to the comic book and film character Aquaman as “real life Aquaman.”

Another comment read, “He’s a legend.”

The earthquake on Saturday is said to have killed three people, including a British woman, and had an explosive force more than 500 times that of the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, at the end of WWII.

In Peru, two more people drowned.

