After being switched at birth while the other child was wealthy, I was poor and resented my mother for not swapping me back.

A SOUTH African man who was switched at birth says he resents his mother for not switching him back because he grew up poor while the other child grew up wealthy.

Gavin was raised by wealthier parent Megs Clinton Parker in Pietermaritzburg after they were switched at birth in 1989. Robin was raised by Sandy Dawkins, a single mother struggling to make ends meet on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

After a dispute over Gavin’s paternity led to a DNA test revealing that Megs was not his birth mother, the error was discovered in 1991.

Following a review of hospital records, it was discovered that Megs’ biological son, Robin, was being raised by Sandy.

When faced with the option of swapping their biological sons back, Megs and Sandy chose to keep the children they had raised since birth, according to 60 Minutes Australia.

Robin has expressed his regret that Megs did not fight to have him swapped back, describing his meager life with Sandy as “not easy” and stating that he would not wish the ordeal on his “worst enemy.”

At the age of 15, Robin told the program that he disliked Gavin because he “makes things simple.”

“Anything I’ve ever wanted, I’ve had to work for; it’s never just come to me,” he continued.

Robin and Gavin were the only two children born on that day in summer 1989 in Nigel Hospital in Johannesburg, and the nurse gave them to the wrong mothers.

Sandy and Megs embraced each other like sisters after discovering the error in 1991 but deciding against swapping the kids back.

Gavin said at the time that he was “happy” with the life he had stumbled into and that he had no sympathy for Robin.

“It would be wrong to say I thank my lucky stars every day,” he said, “but I was given a life that I’ve lived and am still living, and I have no regrets.”

Megs, on the other hand, missed her biological son and encouraged him to move halfway across the country into her home with Gavin in 2004, leaving Sandy childless.

“All I want to know is that she’s proud of what she’s accomplished,” Sandy said at the time.

“I mean, she’s ruined people’s lives, there’s no other way to look at it… for starters, she’s ruined mine.”

“I could understand that,” Megs said, adding that she would have been “devastated” if the same thing had happened to her, but that “I’m not sending him back because she’s sore.”

“Because I won, I’m not going to be sorry.”

I’m ecstatic to have won.”

